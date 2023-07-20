Are you a Vizagite looking for a taste of culinary uniqueness from the vibrant metro cities of India? Look no further! In this article, we present 5 extraordinary restaurants that would undoubtedly captivate every Vizagite’s heart. From a modern Indian gem with differently-abled staff to a pet-friendly cafe serving delectable breakfasts, and even a horror-themed dining experience, these extraordinary and unique restaurants bring the essence of diverse cities right to Vizag.

Brace yourself for an unforgettable gastronomic journey as we explore these unique restaurants that Vizag would love to have.

Haunted Restaurant

Haunted Restaurant in Chennai is India’s first-ever horror-themed restaurant, promising a spine-chilling experience. While the spooky ambience, with dark walls and dim lighting, may send shivers down your spine, the diverse multi-cuisine menu featuring North Indian, South Indian, Chinese, Mughlai, Arabian and Burmese dishes is incredibly inviting. Despite its eerie decor, the food served is delicious, making it one of the city’s most intriguing themed dining destinations. Must-try delicacies include the Haunted Fries, Mango Payasam and Mutton Kola Urundai.

Location : Mylapore, Chennai

White Sand Kitchen & Resto

White Sand Restaurant offers an exceptional dining experience with its expertly prepared and flavour-packed dishes. The menu caters to diverse tastes and dietary preferences, featuring seafood, steaks, and vegetarian options. The visually stunning presentation adds to the overall enjoyment of the meal. The elegant and inviting ambience, along with friendly and attentive staff, ensures a comfortable and satisfying dining experience. With its cool and authentic atmosphere, White Sand Restaurant is a must-visit for a delightful culinary journey.

Location: Gandi Maisamma, Hyderabad

Food Bus India

Food Bus India, a unique themed restaurant stationed inside an iconic red double-decker bus transports you to London without leaving your country. Sample street food delights from around the globe, including succulent spring rolls with spicy chilli dip and mouthwatering juicy burgers. The spacious and airy interiors, reminiscent of American diners, provide a comfortable dining experience. With affordable prices and plenty of photo opportunities, this restaurant offers a delightful and memorable culinary journey.

Location: Rajendra Place, New Delhi

Ishaara

Ishaara restaurant is a modern Indian gem known for its charmingly differently-abled staff, whose enthusiasm and good cheer enrich the dining experience. Guests communicate with simple signs on the menu, making interactions effortless. The food is equally impressive, with drool-worthy chaats like Dahi Puri and the innovative Dori Kabab, where tender mutton is dismantled with a thread. The seafood here is a delightful explosion of flavours while vegetarians can relish the Perky Tandoori Broccoli, offering caters to diverse tastes.

Location: Lower Parel, Mumbai

The Hole in the Wall Café

This pet-friendly cafe promises to steal your heart. This charming spot not only caters to your furry friends but also offers a delightful and healthy breakfast plate. The ambience is inviting; you can even find a cosy corner with charging ports to work while savouring your coffee. The generous pricing of food and drinks has made it a popular destination. One can enjoy a relaxing and peaceful dining experience with their beloved companion at this cafe.

Location: Koramangala, Bangalore

Let us know which one of these unique restaurants you would love to have in Vizag.