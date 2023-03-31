The city of Vizag beckons tourists all year across the country. With destinations spanning from beaches to hill stations, it is undoubtedly a perfect location for a relaxing holiday. The stretching coastline, overlooked by mesmerising sunsets and, most importantly, the food are a few aspects that keep the city on the map! When it comes to the food front, Vizag has a plethora of mouth-watering delicacies to offer to its tourists. In recent years, international cuisines have also been catering to Vizagites’ palates. Having to pick from the diverse options in the city can be overwhelming for a newcomer. To make it easier for those first-timers, team Yo Vizag conducted a survey and jotted down the food recommendations that will notch up your experience.

Keep reading to make the most of the food culture in Vizag.

Best Food Items

Rushikonda Maggi stood out as the most recommended food item to try. A spicy version of the classic Maggi noodles, this local favourite is perfect if you’re looking for a quick snack on the go. If you’re strolling along the beach, muri mixture stalls are a common sight. This mix of puffed rice tossed with spices is one of the most popular snacks in the city. When it comes to biryani, the beach city has plenty of choices and Alpha’s Dum Biryani is beyond flavourful. Missing out on street food ranging from momos to bajjis is a sin, say the local foodies.

Best Restaurants

Amongst the most recommended restaurants, Raju Gaari Dhaba, Zamindari, Kamat, and Deepak Punjabi Dhaba took the top place. Sahithi Gopalsetty, a GITAM student, opined Sam’s Griddle is the best option if you’re looking for continental food. Eaters Stop, Daspalla, Somaa, and Godavari Kitchen have also found their names among the most-chosen eateries.

Best Seafood

Vizag, being a coastal city, is a seafood hotspot. Sahana Suzanne, an NRIIMS graduate, enthusiastically expressed the excellence of the seafood served at the Gadiraju Palace. Other restaurants specialising in seafood include Invitation 365, Iron Hill, Athidhi Devo Bhava, Shore Front, Zamindari, D Cabana, and Rushi Valley. Dinesh Reddy, a college student, praises that night food street on Old Jail Road offers a range of lip-smacking seafood in the city.

Best Vegetarian Restaurants

If you’re looking for the best vegetarian food in Vizag, Rushi Valley was highly appreciated by Deepika Reddy Kikkuru, a college student. Daspalla Executive Court, Hotel Meghalaya, Nethi Vindu, Six Degrees, Subbaya Gari Hotel, and Upland Bistro were amongst the other top recommended places for vegetarian food, according to our survey.

Pro-tips

Some of the respondents suggested a few tips to be taken into consideration if you’re new to Vizag. V Meghna, a second-year medical student, says, “Make sure to explore the food near Jail road”. ” Consider trying the momos near YMCA, Rushikonda Maggi, and other famous street food”, says O Madhuri, a computer science student. Tanuja Reddy, a final year BA student, affirmed, “Make sure to do your research thoroughly before visiting any restaurants”.

