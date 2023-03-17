The holy month of Ramadan is forthcoming and the coastal folks’ unique way to commemorate this festivity is by indulging in some famous Ramazan delicacies. These dishes are savoured during the time of Iftar. They range from the famous Haleem to Khubani Ka Meetha, a sinfully sweet dessert. Vizag boasts some places that offer these mouth-watering delicacies. Follow through and find out what these famous Ramadan delicacies are and where to can find them in Vizag. The eateries in this list vary from renowned to fairly new in the city.

Here is a list of the places to savour famous Ramazan delicacies in Vizag.

Haleem- Lazeez Pista Haleem Point

Flooded with Vizagites during Ramadan evenings, Lazeez Pista Haleem Point is renowned for its flavourful delicacies. Among their wide menu, Haleem is best loved by the coastal folk. Chicken Haleem and Mutton Haleem are two signature dishes. Double Ka Meetha, Kaddu Ka Kheer, Mutton Dum Biryani, and Mutton Paya are some other delicacies you cannot miss here.

Location: Jothee Theatre Road

Dum Biryani- Alpha Hotel

Dum biryani is one of the most savoured delicacies during the month of Ramadan. Serving the authentic taste of the delicacy to our plates, Alpha Hotel is one of the oldest and most loved biryani houses in Vizag. The restaurant generally has a long line, but the lip-smacking taste of the biryani makes it worth it. Tandoori Chicken Full, Extra Joint Chicken Biryani, and Chicken Tikka are some other best-selling options on their menu.

Location: Chitralaya Road, Jagadamba Junction

Falafel Rolls- Smokey’s Doner Kebab

This Mediterranian food made its debut in Vizag a few years back and is among the famous Ramadan delicacies in Vizag. Treat yourself to this dish at Smokey’s Doner Kebab in the city. It is also highly recommended to grab a taste of their signature Chicken Doner Kebab and Mexican Rice. They offer other mouth-watering dishes like Chicken Pita Durrum Rolls, Broccoli & Potato Soup, and more.

Location: Ramachandra Nagar, Thatichetlapalem, Akkayyapalem

Kebabs- Kebablicious

Smokey flavour-packed kebabs are another most relished meal, during the holy month. To get your hands on some kebabs in the city, Kebablicious is the right destination. They offer a range of options on their menu among which Chicken Masala Kebab, Chicken Garlic Kebab, and Chicken Hariyali Kebab are must-haves. Seafood and vegetarian kebabs are their other specialities.

Location: Near Care Hospital, Siripuram

Chicken Shawarma- The Shawarma Co.

Over the past few years, the taste of shawarma has taken over the hearts of Vizagities. It soon established its place among the locals’ favourites. The Shawarma Co is the go-to option among folks when craving this tummy-filling delicacy. It is recommended to have their Special Chicken Shawarma, Chicken Shawarma with Salad, Loaded Chicken Shawarma, and Crispy Chicken Shawarma.

Location: Sector 5, MVP Double Road

Khubani Ka Meetha- Paradise Biryani

This Ramadan, when you are in the mood for something sweet, give Khubani Ka Meeta a try. Made out of dried apricot fruit, this dessert will leave you craving for more after the first bite. To elevate the experience to perfection, combine the sweet with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Paradise Biryani is a famed biryani house in South India acclaimed for its mouthwatering flavours. However, Khubani ka Meetha is no less in comparison when it comes to taste.

Location: VIP Road

