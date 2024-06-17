Whether you eat at a dhaba by the roadside or a five-star restaurant, food – in itself – is happiness. To elevate the experience, however, these restaurants across India combine food with fun by introducing delightful and unique themes to the ambience – making eating all the more enjoyable! Here are seven such themed restaurants across India we wish we had in Vizag:

1. Dialogue in the Dark, Chennai



Experience dining without sight at this distinctive restaurant in Chennai. Located in Express Avenue Mall, Dialogue in the Dark offers a unique adventure where visually challenged staff guide you through a pitch-black environment to your table, where a pre-selected vegetarian or non-vegetarian meal awaits.

Deprived of sight, you’ll rely on your sense of touch to enjoy the exquisite food, making this a truly memorable and enlightening experience.

2. Food Bus Of India, Delhi



Nestled in Delhi’s Rajender Nagar, the Food Bus of India is a local favorite. Resembling the iconic double-decker buses of London in vibrant siren-red, this unique restaurant serves a delectable fusion of European and Asian cuisines. Inside, the bus offers a spacious, airy environment reminiscent of classic American diners, while remaining budget-friendly. It’s also a paradise for Instagram enthusiasts, offering countless photo opportunities. Located conveniently at gate two of the metro station, this spot is hard to miss and promises an unforgettable dining experience in Delhi.

3. Igloo Cafe, Gulmarg



Imagine dining inside a snow house. The Igloo Cafe in Gulmarg, conceptualized by Wasim Shah of Kolahoi Ski Resort, brings this childhood fantasy to life. Claimed to be the world’s largest igloo cafe, it can accommodate 16 guests at once. Everything inside is made of snow, but rest assured, you won’t freeze while enjoying your meal in this intriguing, icy setting.

4. FlyDining, Manali



Among India’s Fly Dining establishments, the Manali location stands out. Suspended 160 feet in the air by a crane, this daring restaurant offers breathtaking views and a thrill for those who seek adventure. With several pre-bookable slots throughout the day, FlyDining in Manali promises an unforgettable dining experience high above the ground. What with the breathtaking views of the sea that Vizag provides – this is one of the restaurants that would surely be a hit in the city.

5. Kaidi Kitchen, Chennai



Step into Kaidi Kitchen, where the restaurant’s design mimics a prison, with each ‘cell’ serving as a private dining area for groups of guests. You can even don a ‘kaidi uniform’ while waiters dressed as police officers serve your meal. It’s a fun and immersive experience, but don’t think about skipping the bill here!

6. Seva Cafe, Ahmedabad



The theme is altruism! Nestled in Ahmedabad, Seva Cafe welcomes you with its charming brick-hued interiors and the motto “Love All, Serve All.” This unique cafe promotes love, compassion, and community by letting you eat for free – at the cost of paying for the next table. Alongside your meal, you’ll receive an envelope encouraging you to pay it forward by covering the next diner’s meal, allowing you to pass on the joy and kindness you received.

7. Yellow House, Jaipur



Science fiction fans will delight in the Robot Restaurant in Jaipur. This futuristic eatery immerses you in a sci-fi setting where orders are delivered by fully automated robots. While the menu might be modest, the novelty of having robots serve your meal provides an exceptional and unforgettable dining experience.

While Vizag has its own list of unique and charming restaurants, we can’t help but wish we had these themed eateries from across India in the city, for Vizagites love to eat, and Vizagites love to be amused!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food recommendations.