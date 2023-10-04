Welcome to the culinary world of Vizag, where gastronomic delights await at its most visited restaurants. These dining establishments have become the heartbeat of the city’s food scene, drawing locals and tourists alike. From sizzling seafood by the beach to authentic regional cuisine and international flavours, these restaurants offer a diverse array of tastes to please every palate.

Join us as we embark on a flavorful journey to discover the most visited restaurants in Vizag, where exceptional food, ambience, and hospitality converge to create unforgettable dining experiences.

Kamat

Kamat stands as a renowned culinary destination in Vizag, celebrated for its delectable cuisine and impeccable hygiene standards. If you haven’t had the pleasure of tasting Kamat’s special biriyani, you’re certainly missing out on one of the city’s finest biryanis. Visitors consistently express their satisfaction, both in terms of portion size and the quality of dishes offered. It’s no wonder that Kamat has garnered such widespread affection for its exceptional food and dining experience.

Location: Lawsons Bay Colony

Delicacies

Delicacies has made quite a name for itself in the realm of seafood. Whether it’s crabs, prawns, or fish, the tantalizing aroma of their dishes is more than sufficient to entice you through their doors. Located in Vizag, Delicacies has cultivated a dedicated following of seafood enthusiasts who are drawn to the irresistible flavours that this eatery has to offer. If you’re seeking a truly exceptional seafood experience, Delicacies is where you’ll find it.

Location: Sector 10, MVP Colony

My Restaurant

My Restaurant is the ideal spot for a fun hangout with friends. It’s not just about the food; we understand the importance of ambience, and we excel at leaving our guests impressed. Here, you’ll be treated to more than just mouthwatering dishes; the delicious aromas that fill the air and the inviting ambience create a perfect synergy. It’s this winning combination of delectable cuisine and a welcoming atmosphere that makes my restaurant a must-visit destination for enjoyable gatherings with friends.

Location: Shivajipalem, Isukathota

Also read: Flavours of Destiny: Head out to these restaurants in Vizag to taste the city’s iconic dishes

Zeeshan

For biryani enthusiasts in the city, the name Zeeshan is certainly not a stranger. Their Special Biryani is a culinary masterpiece that’s sure to transport you to flavour heaven. Packed with fragrant spices and succulent chicken, it’s a dish that spicy food lovers won’t want to miss. The magical combination of the rich gravy, paired with crispy Chicken 65, and served alongside long, aromatic basmati rice, is an experience that will leave you spellbound and craving for more. Zeeshan’s biryani is a true gastronomic delight that’s bound to satisfy your cravings for exquisite flavours.

Location: Opposite Chitralaya Mall, Jagadamba Junction

Deepak Punjabi Dhaba

Real Deepak Punjabi Dhaba brings the authentic flavours of Punjabi cuisine to your plates. They have been winning over the hearts of Vizagites for many years and emerged to be one of the best restaurants in Vizag. Butter Chicken, Paneer Butter Masala, Kadhai Paneer, and Dal Makhni are on the list of must-haves. For sweet refreshments, have a taste of their Sweet Lassi.

Locations: Asilmetta Junction and Seethamadhara

Spicy Venue

At The Spicy Venue, a truly gratifying meal involves savouring their renowned MLA Potlam Biryani and culminating with the delectable Apricot Delite dessert, both of which contribute to the restaurant’s stellar reputation. The MLA Potlam Biryani is a grand presentation featuring generous portions of mutton keema and prawns encased within a delicate yellow omelette. No wonder it’s one of the most visited eatery of Vizag.

Location: Near Dutt Island, Siripuram

Let us know which one of these popular restaurants in Vizag you have visited the most. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more content.