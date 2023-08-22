Every restaurant boasts its signature dish, offering a plethora of choices that cater to all tastes. From delectable vegetarian wonders to succulent non-vegetarian delights, and delightful snacks to mouthwatering combos, the options seem limitless. Therefore, we have curated a list of restaurants in Vizag where you can take your family and friends to savour their unique and iconic dishes. Embark on a delightful culinary journey, exploring the diverse and innovative offerings from these restaurants.

Here are the restaurants in Vizag where you can try the iconic dishes of the city.

Non-Veg Combo at Inbox

If you’re craving delicious and affordable non-vegetarian food, look no further than Inbox! Their non-veg combos are a perfect choice. They offer two mouthwatering options, both featuring chicken biryani and gravy accompanied by naan. The dishes are exquisitely spiced, aromatic, and truly delightful. Treat yourself to a fulfilling and satisfying meal at Inbox for a memorable dining experience!

Location: Gajuwaka

Chicken Wings and Mandi at Cabritoz

Mandi, a delightful variation of biryani, is renowned for being cooked with flavorful meat stock. Cabritoz offers an exceptional experience with delectable Chicken Mandi and Fish Mandi. The Chicken Wings are a true delight, perfectly seasoned with a spicy and juicy taste that will leave you amazed.

Location: Opposite Varun Inox, Novotel Varun Beach

Mutton Biryani at Paradise

Mutton Biryani, tender and flavourful mutton cooked with aromatic spices and Basmati rice, is a delightful treat to savour outside. Paradise is one of the finest biryani spots you can visit. Gather your family and friends and relish their delectable biryani. Don’t miss out on trying their Haleem, chicken biryani, and more! A true culinary delight awaits you at Paradise.

Location: CBM Compound, Siripuram

Special Chicken Biryani at Zeeshan

Zeeshan is not an unfamiliar name for the biryani fanatics in the city. Loaded with aromatic spices and mouthwatering chicken, the Special Biryani here is a dish right out of heaven for spicy food lovers. The combination of the thick gravy and crispy Chicken65 with the long basmati rice is sure to put you in a trance.

Location: Opposite Chitralaya Mall, Jagadamba Junction

MLA Potlam Biryani and Apricot Delight at Spicy Venue

A satisfying meal at The Spicy Venue consists of the flavorful MLA Potlam Biryani and the delightful Apricot Delite dessert, which bodes well for the restaurant’s reputation. The biryani arrives generously portioned, showcasing mutton keema and prawns encased in a delicate yellow omelette, accompanied by curry and cooling curd. The dessert, Apricot Delite, boasts layers of biscuit, apricot pulp, cake, and cream, delivering a truly delightful conclusion to the dining experience.

Location: Siripuram

Shawarma and Mutton Pulao at Raju’s Kitchen

While focusing primarily on Chinese cuisine, this restaurant also offers delectable Shawarma and Mutton Pulao options. Known for its spiciness, it stands out for its exceptional Shawarmas in Vizag. The use of high-quality chicken and mayonnaise contributes to the wonderful taste that patrons enjoy. The Shawarma boasts a harmonious blend of flavours, while the Mutton Pulao delights with succulent meat and aromatic spices.

Location: Seethammadhara

Let us know which one of these iconic dishes from these restaurants in Vizag is your favourite.