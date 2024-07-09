A youth was found to be the victim of a murder at Aganampudi near Gajuwaka of Visakhapatnam district post midnight of 8 July. According to the police, the youth, identified as Kiran of Malkapuram area, was stabbed to death.

Kiran was returning from the hospital, where his wife delivered a baby recently, when he was attacked by one Korlaiah of Gangavaram. Kiran died on the spot as he was stabbed repeatedly with a knife. The accused dashed Kiran with a motorbike before attacking him. Later, Korlaiah surrendered before the Duvvada police.

It is suspected that Korlaiah has an illicit affair with Kiran’s mother-in-law Sujatha. Kiran reportedly had differences with Sujatha and he had an altercation with her when she visited the hospital. The Duvvada police registered a case regarding the murder in Aganampudi in Visakhapatnam, and are investigating.

Girl murder case

Though it has been four days since a girl was murdered at Koppugundupalem village in Anakapalle district, the police have failed to achieve any breakthrough in the case. The police, who have been searching for the accused announced a reward of Rs 50,000 to those who provide any information about the accused in the case. They released a poster with all details of Suresh, the accused, and his pictures.

The girl, a 9th standard student, was murdered allegedly by Suresh by attacking her with a sickle.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

