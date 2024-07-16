A man was brutally subjected to murder near Jaggu junction in Gajuwaka of Visakhapatnam district on 15 July 2024 night. According to reports, two persons attacked the man with knives and slit his throat. He died on the spot. The victim was identified as Appalanaidu, said to be a former soldier.

It is learnt that frequent clashes over a land dispute led to the murder. After the gory incident, the two assailants surrendered before the police. Police registered a case and are investigating.

Despite repeated warnings by State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha that the government would deal criminals with an iron hand, incidents of murders and cases of sexual attacks are on the rise, causing a grave concern.

Prior to this murder case in Gajuwaka, on 6 July, a 14-year-old girl was killed by a youth at Koppugondupalem village in Rambilli mandal of Visakhapatnam district. The youth, who was stalking the girl for the past some time, killed her by slitting the throat.

Similarly, two cases of sexual assault on minors were reported in the State last week. Even Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grave concern over the chain of events and warned of severe action against unlawful activities.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

