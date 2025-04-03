On 2 April 2025, a man attacked a woman and her daughter over a delayed marriage proposal. The brutal crime took place in Swayamkrushi Nagar, Kommadi in Visakhapatnam, leaving one dead and another critically injured.

The assailant, identified as Naveen, forcibly entered the residence of Nakka Deepika and her mother, Nakka Lakshmi, at around 12:30 pm. Armed with a knife, he launched a violent assault on Deepika, inflicting multiple stab wounds. Lakshmi, 43, intervened to protect her daughter but was fatally attacked. She succumbed to her injuries on the spot, while Deepika was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

According to Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police Shanka Brata Bagchi, Naveen had been in a relationship with Deepika for six years and was eager to marry her. However, Deepika’s father disapproved of his conduct and requested a one-year wait. Frustrated by the delay, Naveen resorts to violence.

After the attack, he fled the scene, prompting a swift police response. Authorities launched an investigation and apprehended Naveen in Srikakulam within hours of the crime. The PM Palem police, acting on the directives of the City Police Commissioner, mobilized special teams to track him down.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to ensure that Deepika receives the best possible medical care. He also emphasized the need for stringent legal action against the accused. Home Minister V. Anitha and Visakhapatnam district in-charge minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjeneya Swamy have reiterated the government’s commitment to women’s safety, assuring that the case will be closely monitored and justice will be served.

The crime in Visakhapatnam has reignited concerns over violence against women, with authorities vowing to take all necessary steps to prevent such occurrences in the future.

