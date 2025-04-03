Mayfair Hotels & Resorts is set to begin construction on a high-end resort and convention centre at Annavaram village, near Visakhapatnam. This will be the first major hospitality venture in close proximity to the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport. The state cabinet recently approved the lease allotment of land for the ambitious project.

Owned by former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Dilip Ray, the Mayfair Group operates a chain of luxury resorts and hotels across India. Speaking about the new resort and convention centre in Visakhapatnam, the owner of the Mayfair Group confirmed that the project will be executed in phases, with the first phase slated for completion within two years. The group plans to invest approximately Rs 400 crore in this world-class facility.

The Andhra Pradesh government has allocated around 40 acres of land for the project. Given its potential impact on regional development, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has personally directed officials to fast-track the necessary approvals. Once operational, the resort and convention centre are expected to generate significant direct and indirect employment opportunities, contributing to the area’s socioeconomic growth.

