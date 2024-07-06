People often ask, ‘What’s in a name?’ For Visakhapatnam, the well-known quote by Shakespeare doesn’t seem to do justice, for the city’s names speak for its history and culture. The story behind the name, ‘Visakhapatnam’ itself has many versions, with each reflecting some aspect of its past, from its Buddhist roots to sandy shores. Likewise, the names of different localities in Visakhapatnam have their own origins. Here are some of the speculated stories behind the names of these neighbourhoods:

1. Asilmetta

Asilmetta derives its name from two Telugu words: “Asil,” meaning taxes, and “Metta,” meaning hill. Historically, this area was a hill where tax collection took place. Over time, it became known as Asilmetta, a combination of its original purposes.

2. Arilova

Originally called Harilova, this name combines “Hari” (a reference to Lord Vishnu) and “Lova” (meaning valley). As the years passed, the name Harilova gradually evolved into Arilova, the name we use today.

3. Gajuwaka

The name Gajuwaka comes from “Gaja-vaagu,” which means “Elephant-brook” in Telugu. Historical accounts suggest that elephants used to frequent this brook (a small stream) to drink water, giving the locality its name.

4. Appu Ghar

Appu Ghar was once a theme park located where the current sewage treatment plant stands in the area. It featured rides typically found in amusement parks and was named after the original Appu Ghar in Delhi, established for the 1982 Asian Games. The Visakhapatnam version was a smaller, local copy, similar to how Sivaji Park in MVP Colony is a replica of the famous park in Mumbai.

5. Waltair

According to historian Vijjeswarapu Edward Paul, The name Waltair is derived from the Telugu term “Valuteru,” referring to a storm water drain in the area, which was locally called Valuteru Gedda. It should have been written in English as Valteru but it was wrongly spelt as “Waltair” by the British colonists. The same spelling remained in usage for more than two centuries and continues to be used as such even now.

