The walking track, which has been developed in the 52nd ward of Visakhapatnam as a part of the green belt project taken up by the GVMC between the Airport and Isukathota, is all set to get a facelift as works are progressing at a brisk pace. Vizag Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar visited the track on Monday and took stock of the progress of works taken up for its beautification. Sridhar, who went around the track and interacted with walkers, directed the staff to speed up the work. He also sought suggestions from the residents to make the track beautiful further.

A strong iron fencing with decorative lamps is being laid around the track to check illegal activities by anti-social elements at night. Play and gym equipment has already been provided recently, while plantation drive is on to make it more attractive. When some of the residents brought to his notice the lack of lighting facility on the stretch between the PF office and Santhinagar in the ward, the Deputy Mayor responded positively and promised to initiate measures soon.

Deputy Mayor Sridhar is keen on making the track a model one as it comes under the purview of his ward in Vizag. He has been successful in getting funds sanctioned for the track liberally. Formally inaugurated in 2022, the track in a short period has become the favorite choice of walkers as they like the ambiance when compared to other parks.

This article is written by senior journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

