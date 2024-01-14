On 19 January 2024, officials from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will present various ongoing projects to a group of 19 trainee IAS officers from the 2022 batch. The visit will be organised as part of the officers’ training program to familiarise them with the functioning of urban local bodies.

The project’s tour will include the waste-to-energy plant being constructed by Jindal at Kapuluppada, the floating solar system located at Mudsarlova, and the newly built sports arena at MVP Colony.

Waste-to-energy plant

The waste-to-energy plant is expected to address the city’s waste management challenges and generate electricity simultaneously. The plant will convert municipal solid waste into refuse-derived fuel (RDF), which will then be used to generate electricity. This initiative is expected to not only reduce pollution in the city but also contribute to its energy security.

Floating solar system

The floating solar system, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the state of Andhra Pradesh, is designed to generate clean and renewable energy. The system consists of solar panels mounted on a floating platform on a water body. This project is expected to help the GVMC save up to 40% of its electricity costs.

Sports arena

The newly built sports arena at MVP Colony is a state-of-the-art facility aimed at promoting sports and physical fitness among the city’s residents. The arena features several indoor and outdoor sporting facilities, including a swimming pool, badminton courts, a basketball court, and a gymnasium.

The trainee IAS officers will be briefed about the technical specifications and objectives of each project through presentations and site visits. They will also interact with GVMC officials and project representatives to gain a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities associated with urban development initiatives.

The visit to Visakhapatnam will provide the trainee IAS officers with valuable insights into the functioning of a municipal corporation and the diverse range of projects undertaken by such entities.

The exposure to innovative projects like the waste-to-energy plant and the floating solar system is expected to be particularly beneficial for the officers as they begin their careers in public administration.

