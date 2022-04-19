With the present power crisis, the news of the floating solar project in Vizag comes as a relief to Andhra Pradesh. This project, which is said to be operational from May, might provide some relief to utilities. Andhra Pradesh State Municipal Administration and Urban Development department’s single largest floating solar power project (3MW) in Vizag might be the solution to the ongoing power crisis.

This project is estimated at around ₹14 crores and the annual generation savings are projected to be at around ₹3 crores. The project is being stationed over Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation’s (GVMC) drinking water source, the Mudasarlova Reservoir. The project is being implemented by Gurgaon-based ReNew Power. The offset CO2 emissions are reported to be 3960 tonnes per year.

As this project is built over the water surface, it is said to prevent evaporation of gallons of water from the reservoir, especially during summer. This also saves 5 acres of land as it is installed on water. To automatically adjust the panels to the water level variation, an advanced UK design anchoring technology has been used according to sources.

The entire project is funded by the Asian Development Bank under the Urban Climate Change Resilience Trust Fund. As per the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of AP, floating solar panels are an emerging technological trend with huge potential in areas presiding next to water bodies. As per the estimates, nearly 300GW of energy can be generated through proper utilization of only 10 to 15 per cent of India’s water resources through the floating solar power system model.

It is reported that the project, which started in 2019, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Equipped with the capability to generate about 2MW of power, the solar plant in Vizag was also featured by the world-renowned news channel, National Geographic, on the occasion of the Indian Independence Day in 2020. This is a step towards a more sustainable future.

