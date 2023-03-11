Art has been an essential part of Indian culture for centuries. Artists use their skills to communicate their emotions, perspectives, and ideas. India is blessed with skilled artists, who promote the rich history and culture of the country through their aesthetic work. For art lovers, these art galleries in India are nothing less than heaven on Earth. Spread across different cities, these galleries house some of the most renowned works of eminent artists.

Here are the 6 captivating art galleries in India.

Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai

Jehangir Art Gallery is one of the most prominent art galleries in India which exhibits contemporary art by renowned artists. The building boasts seven galleries, which include the auditorium hall, four exhibition galleries, the Hirji Jehangir Gallery, and Terrace Art Gallery for Photography and Visual art. The gallery hosts 300 shows annually, therefore always encouraging budding artists, and providing exposure for hundreds of artists across the country.

National Gallery of Modern Art, Bangalore

The National Gallery of Modern Art showcases the culture of the country and Indian art from the early 18th century. The collection displays the historical development of modern art through paintings, sculptures, graphic prints, and early photography in India. Situated in a serene ambience, the gallery is also equipped with an auditorium, library, cafeteria, and museum shop. It also hosts talks on art, and culture, seminars, film screenings, and workshops.

National Gallery of Modern Art, Delhi

Located in the capital city of the country, this gallery is India’s premier institution for modern and contemporary art. The National Gallery of Modern Art boasts Indian art collections from the mid-18th century to the present. Jaipur House showcases the artworks, including gallery floors, an art shop, an auditorium, a preview theatre, and a library.

Aakriti Art Gallery, Kolkata

Aakriti Art Gallery is known for its pristine modern and contemporary art. The gallery exhibits traditional paintings, sculptures, printmaking, experimental art, video art, and installations. Experience the aesthetic beauty of contemporary artworks at this exquisite gallery. It has been promoting upcoming artists and new generations of artworks since its opening.

The Government Museum and Art Gallery, Chandigarh

The Government Museum and Art Gallery is a premium museum, with one of the largest collections of Gandharan artefacts in the world. The Chandigarh-based gallery has a collection that tells about Indian history and the partition. The major attractions at the museum are the Gandhara sculptures, Pahari and Rajasthani miniature paintings, ancient rock idols, a Child Art Gallery, and a souvenir shop.

Amdavad Ni Gufa, Ahmedabad

Amdavad Ni Gufa is an underground gallery that represents the fusion of art and architecture. The underground cave-like structure is interconnected with multiple domes and further supported by tree-like columns. The gallery walls are canvassed with artworks depicting human figures, and also exhibit motifs of animals and human metal sculptures. Art exhibitions by national and international artists take place weekly here.

