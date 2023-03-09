South India boasts several tourist destinations that are popular among people. We’re familiar with locations like Ooty, Wayanad, Hampi, and more. While these are popular among the masses, there are certain locations known only to a handful of people. On your next vacation, be sure to visit these hidden gems in South India. From relaxing beaches to tranquil hill stations, explore these offbeat destinations for an unforgettable trip.

Here are 6 hidden gems in South India.

Devbagh Beach, Karnataka

Devbagh is an untouched beach, located in the coastal city of Karwar. This beach is famous for its golden sands and tranquil environment. It is a hub for adventure enthusiasts with various water sports such as parasailing, jet ski rides, snorkelling, kayaking, and banana boat rides. The Sadashivgadh Fort lies 4km from the beach and offers a spectacular view of the sunset. One can also visit Oyster Rock Lighthouse, Narasimha Temple, and Majali beach, located in close vicinity of the beach.

Badami Caves, Karnataka

Badami Caves are an architectural legacy from the Chalukya dynasty. The district was once the capital of the Chalukyas, hence has a number of temples and other rock-cut works. The cave accommodates four cave temples, which were carved out of a hill. Each has been built with different themes such as Shaivite, Vaishnavite, and Jain. One has to climb nearly 2000 steps to reach the cave. The Badami Fort has situated 2 km from the caves, on top of a hill. The Fort encloses large granaries, a treasury impressive temples. Step back in time at this heritage site.

Vattakanal, Tamil Nadu

Tucked away in the misty hills of Kodaikanal, this village is a hidden gem among travellers. Vattakanal offers a breathtaking view of the surrounding hills and shimmering waterfalls. It is particularly famous for trekking, amidst the hills. Dolphin Nose, Vattakanal Falls, Silver Cascade Falls, and Echo Point are worth exploring for their visually striking beauty.

Javadi Hills, Tamil Nadu

Javadi Hills is an unadulterated location, that remains unknown to many. This enthralling hill station offers a tranquil trek on its untrodden trails. The lush green hills are a visual treat, especially for nature lovers. Pleasant climate hovers over this alluring hill station throughout the year. The awe-inspiring waterfalls cascading down the evergreen hills, and the peaceful surroundings give enough reasons to visit this place.

Muzhappilangad Beach, Kerala

If you ever wanted to drive on the beach, then this is your stop. Muzhappilangad beach is famous for being the only drive-in beach in Kerala. Soak in the beautiful view of the Malabar coast, as you drive along the 4 km stretch of sand. It is also perfect for swimming and other adventure sports such as paragliding, parasailing, powerboating, and more.

Athirapilly Waterfalls, Kerala

Athirapilly Waterfalls is the largest waterfall in Kerala, with a height of 80 feet. It is located 63 km from Thrissur and is a famous picnic spot attracting people from all over the state. This magnificent waterfall lies at the entrance of the Sholayar forest ranges. The spectacular sight of the water gushing against the rocks will surely leave you awestruck!

