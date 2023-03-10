After four years, Vizag is set to host its second India vs Australia One-Day International (ODI) cricket match. The ODI is scheduled to be held at the Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on 19 March 2023. The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) authorities have announced three locations in the city where offline tickets for the match will be available for purchase.

The sale of offline tickets will begin at 10 am on 14 March 2023, at GVMC Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, B ground of the cricket stadium in PM Palem, and Rajiv Gandhi Krida Pranganam, as per the officials. The tickets will be priced at Rs 600, Rs 1,500, Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000, Rs 3,500, and Rs 6,000.

Online tickets for India vs Australia ODI match in Vizag will be available for purchase on the Paytm Insider app, from 4 pm on 12 March 2023. The ACA officials have also conveyed that online ticket holders must mandatorily collect physical copies of their tickets to enter the stadium. The counter to get the physical copies of the tickets will be open at the ‘B’ ground of the cricket stadium on the match day itself.

According to ACA Secretary Gopinath Reddy, the preparations at the stadium are advancing swiftly. To guarantee the smooth conduct of the match, top officials of the district have also been coordinating with the ACA.

