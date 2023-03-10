CMR Group, one of the most well-known brands in Andhra Pradesh, inaugurated its first-ever exclusive flagship jewellery store in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, 9 March 2023. The store’s opening ceremony ensued in grand fashion under the auspices of Mavuri Venkata Ramana, CMD of CMR Group, with several big names attending as chief guests. Honey Rose, the Malayalam actress who rose to fame with the recent blockbuster, Veera Simha Reddy, was among the list of celebrities.

Andhra Pradesh Minister of Industries, Infrastructure, Investments & Commerce, and IT, Gudivada Amarnath, NREDCAP Chairman KK Raju, Visakhapatnam Mayor, G Hari Venkata Kumari, Kankatala CMD, Mallik Kankatala, and TTD Chairman, YV Subba Reddy, were present at the inauguration of CMR Jewellery exclusive flagship store.

CMR’s new store is located on Sampath Vinayaka Temple Road, CBM Compound, and is spread across various sections, namely Silver Section, Diamond Section, and Jewellery Design Section. The bright and brand-new showroom hosts a wide assortment of exquisite jewels and jewellery collections expertly curated by high-skilled artisans.

