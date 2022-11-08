On 4 November 2022, CMR Group Chairperson Mavuri Venkata Ramana, known as MVR, was awarded the prestigious Asain UK Businessman 2022 at a conclave held in London. The Andhra Pradesh Devanga Sangam, the South Indian weaver community, lauded MVR on this occasion.

Mavuri Venkata Ramana pioneered the CMR Shopping Mall and has established several branches across Vizag and other major cities in the state. His efforts in promoting the weaver community earned him numerous accolades and a reputation.

In their most recent venture, the CMR Group collaborated with the INOX multiplex chain for the second time in Vizag and established a three-screen theatre in Gajuwaka CMR Central.

MVR recently participated in the Indo UK Global Business Conclave, where he was honoured with the Asian UK Businessman award for 2022.

