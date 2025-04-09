Soon to complete 100 years, Andhra University is an eminent institution in AP’s education system. With its central location, sprawling campus, and rich infrastructure, life here is sought after by many. Here is a light-hearted article capturing life at Andhra University that every student would relate to.

Central Location:

The city revolves around AU, quite literally. Beaches, malls, restaurants or parks. You name it, it is there near to AU. Being centrally located, students have multiple options to spend their free time around the university. CMR Central for some air-conditioning, beach for unwinding in the evenings and the many restaurants for birthday lunches are all common experiences.

Vintage Buildings:

One thing that no other student in Visakhapatnam can boast of is the number of vintage buildings that house their college like an AU student can. These grand structures exude a yesteryear vibe, transporting students to a different ambience. Be it the colonial-era buildings or the more modern Art-Deco ensembles, good aesthetics are all around.

While the recent act of covering rock buildings in paint is unfortunate, we only hope better sense prevails and the remaining structures are left as they are.

Relaxed Academics:

AU is one of the few institutions that allows a student to grow holistically. This is not a place for unnecessary academic pressures but rather one where students have ample time to explore and learn at their own pace. The relaxed nature of getting things done is AU’s style. Entrepreneur or competitive exam aspirant, life at Andhra University suits them all.

Constant Padayatras:

Spread across an area of more than 400 acres, Andhra University is a sprawling campus. And students, unless having their own vehicles, often find themselves taking long walks here to there to reach their classes, library or canteens. Remember how Venkatesh and Brahmanandam take a long walk to reach the dining room in Malleswari? Yeah, that’s how it is. But hey, no one’s complaining.

