Social media is currently ablaze with dreamy, AI-generated visuals tagged “Ghibli-style.” Tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT offering Ghibli-style AI transformations of personal photos. From influencers to everyday users, everyone seems captivated by the whimsical charm inspired by Studio Ghibli’s aesthetic. But amidst the digital craze, it’s worth pausing to appreciate something even more magical: our own traditional art forms, don’t you think? So, here’s a round-up of Telugu art forms that emerged in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana that are simply invaluable!

1. Kalamkari

Among India’s most treasured crafts, Kalamkari from Andhra Pradesh is a time-honored textile art that dates back to the 10th century. Its name comes from kalam, the Persian word for pen, and rightly so—artisans use hand-carved pens or blocks to paint intricate scenes on fabric.

This form exists in two distinct styles:

Machilipatnam: Relies on wooden block printing with Persian-influenced motifs.

Srikalahasti: Hand-drawn with a kalam using charcoal sticks from tamarind twigs, later filled with natural dyes.

Themes often include tales from the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and other mythologies. Each piece undergoes over a dozen labor-intensive steps using all-natural dyes like indigo and madder, fixed with alum. These fabrics adorn temples, homes, and even idols during processions.

2. Nirmal Paintings

Named after the town of Nirmal in the Adilabad district, this art form boasts Mughal-era patronage and deep roots in Telangana’s culture. Practised by a community called Nakkash, Nirmal paintings bring stories from Hindu epics to life with vibrant strokes and a signature golden glow.

Natural dyes made from herbs, minerals, and tree gums are used, giving the artwork an organic brilliance. Today, while traditional themes still dominate, artists are also exploring styles inspired by classical Indian painting schools, expanding this heritage into contemporary realms.

3. Cheriyal Scrolls

Long before digital reels, Cheriyal scroll paintings were the original visual storytellers of Telangana. These scrolls, painted on handwoven khadi and stiffened with tamarind seed paste and rice starch, depict tales from epics and rural folklore.

Bold primary colours—especially red—dominate the canvas. Natural pigments from seashells and stones lend vibrancy. These portable storyboards were once used by travelling bards to visually narrate legends in village gatherings, offering an experience as immersive as any animation.

So, while Ghibli-style AI visuals may be captivating your feed today, our Telugu culture has its own art forms that no algorithm can replicate. Whether it’s the hand-drawn grace of Kalamkari or the golden flourishes of Nirmal paintings, these art forms deserve to trend—not just online, but in our collective appreciation.

