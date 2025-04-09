Life can be mundane without entertainment. This is why we’re here with an updated list of new OTT releases that will guarantee solid entertainment for the week. There are many releases scheduled for the week, such as anticipated returns like Black Mirror and Chhorri and upcoming releases like Chhavva. So, if you are wondering about your next watch or searching for what’s upcoming, these new OTT movies and series releases this week.

1. Black Mirror Season 7 (Netflix)

Get ready to lose your reality and immerse yourself in the new season of Black Mirror. The Emmy award-winning anthropology is back with new episodes that tell new tales of power, hunger, shame, and the full potential of humans.

Streaming from: April 10th

2. G 20 (Amazon Prime Video)

The world’s wealthiest and most influential leaders of the world gather at the G20 summit, only to get kidnapped by a group of terrorists. Amid the chaos, American President Danielle Sutton slips away unnoticed. The leader of the terrorist finds out and is on the hunt to find her at all costs.

Watch the President yield her military prowess and political tactics to save her family and the world.

Streaming from: April 10th

3. North of North (Netflix)

Siaja is a modern Inuk woman who started a family after high school. Now she has faded into the background, with her husband in the spotlight. After an accident, Siaja realizes that she needs a fresh start to do something meaningful in her life.

Watch as Siaja balances herself on the tricky scale of life.

Streaming from: April 10th

4. Chhorri 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Three years later, Sakshi needs to confront her past one more time.

She needs to save her daughter from the superstitious cult she escaped from in the previous movie and end this ancient feud.

Streaming from: April 11th

5. Pets (JioHotstar)

This documentary explores the intriguing relationship between animals and people around the world. No matter what breed, kind, or age the animal is, there is always a special bond between them and humans. The show contains different types of candid interviews, archival videos, and images, offering a personal experience for the streamers.

Streaming from: April 11th

6. Emmanuelle (Lionsgate Play)

Emmaunelle ventures to Hong Kong alone on a business trip. When she arrives for work, she loses herself to pleasure in the sensual and lively city’s charm. She meets Kei, who intrigues her, beginning a cat-and-mouse chase.

Streaming from: April 11th

7. Your Friends and Neighbors (Apple TV+)

A finance fund manager’s perfect life gets entangled, one twist at a time. A divorce, losing the job, and money getting burnt- these push the proud finance manager’s boundaries. He resorts to stealing from the wealthy to make ends meet.

The finance manager gets caught up in the world of the rich- where nothing is what it seems.

Streaming from: April 11th

8. Chhavva (Netflix)

This historical-drama film captured the audience to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 is arriving on the OTT screen! This epic movie retells the story of Sambhaji, Chhatrapati Shivaji’s son and successor and his struggles against the Mughal Empire, led by Emperor Aurangzeb.

Streaming from: April 11th

There are endless options for entertainment, thanks to these new OTT releases this week.

