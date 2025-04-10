Visakhapatnam District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad made an unannounced visit to King George Hospital (KGH) on Wednesday to assess the quality of services extended to outpatients. On his way to the office, the Collector stopped by the hospital and reviewed the operations at the outpatient counters, inspecting the helpdesk and checking on the general condition of the facilities in the area.

He also looked into the process of generating OP tickets through the Ayushman Bharat Health Account app, interacting with the staff to understand the level of assistance being offered to patients. During the visit, the Collector personally engaged with several patients, asking them about their waiting time, the responsiveness of the staff, and whether they were satisfied with the support provided.

In an effort to gather feedback firsthand, the Visakhapatnam collector encouraged patients and their attendants to share suggestions for improving the services at KGH. Accompanying him were KGH Superintendent Dr K Sivananda and RMO Dr Meher Kumar, who briefed the Collector on the infrastructure and patient care initiatives in place at the hospital.

Later that day, at a district-level revenue workshop at the collectorate, Harendhira Prasad addressed key concerns regarding revenue management. Stressing the importance of both short-term interventions and long-term planning, he urged officials to adopt transparent and streamlined processes. He emphasized the need for better interdepartmental coordination to accelerate revenue-related procedures and enhance the efficiency of public service delivery.

