International connectivity from Visakhapatnam might reportedly face a stoppage and take a significant hit as low-cost carrier AirAsia is speculated to withdraw its flights on two key routes—Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok.

The Kuala Lumpur flight had already faced an uncertain run earlier this year. Initially closed for bookings in early January, the route was later extended as a twice-weekly service through the winter schedule. It briefly returned to a thrice-weekly schedule for the summer, but this revival lasted just over a month. The final Kuala Lumpur-bound flight from Visakhapatnam is scheduled for 4 May 2025, marking the airline’s complete exit from Visakhapatnam International Airport.

Adding to the blow, AirAsia will also likely discontinue its Bangkok service, with the final bookings of the flight dated 1 May 2025. With the airline’s departure, Visakhapatnam is now left with just one direct international connection: Singapore.

The cancellations have sparked concern among flyers and tourism stakeholders. AirAsia has not provided any official reason for the cancellation of confirmed tickets, fueling speculation about its long-term strategy in the region.

Whether authorities will intervene to salvage the stoppage of these international flights from Visakhapatnam or invite other carriers remains to be seen.

