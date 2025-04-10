The stage is set for a thrilling showdown as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hosts the unbeaten Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB, riding high on their impressive away victories, including a historic win at Wankhede Stadium and in Chinnaswamy Stadium, now face a test at home. Both teams have great inform players performing incredibly in both bowling and batting. Know our predictions of who will win this fixture RCB vs DC and check out the Pitch report and Playing 11.

Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is typically known for being batting-friendly, with short boundaries and a fast outfield aiding high-scoring games. However, the surface has occasionally surprised teams with uneven bounce and swing for pacers early on, as seen in RCB’s previous home game against Gujarat Titans. Historically, chasing teams have had an advantage here due to the dew factor that makes bowling challenging in the second innings.

RCB vs DC Previous Record

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals have faced each other 31 times in IPL history. RCB holds a dominant hand with 19 wins compared to DC’s 11 victories. The rivalry has often produced closely contested matches, with both teams boasting star-studded lineups over the years.

RCB vs DC Predicted Playing 11:

DC Predicted XI: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Sub: Mohit Sharma/T Natarajan

RCB Predicted XI: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Sub: Rasikh Salam/Suyash Sharma

Who Will Win

This RCB vs DC IPL match is expected to be closely contested. While Delhi Capitals (DC) have been unbeaten this season and boast a balanced lineup with strong bowling options like Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav, RCB’s current form and home-ground advantage can place them in a winning position.

Also read: DC Dominates in Vizag: Starc’s Fiery Spell, SRH’s Fielding Woes; Exclusive Pics!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more sports news.