Think you know everything about Vizag? Think again! With a deep and layered past, our city is full of quirky stories that continue to surprise us. We’ve dug up such interesting facts about Visakhapatnam and listed them here:

1. Vizag Almost Faced a Fate Similar To Pearl Harbour

During World War II, on April 6, 1942, Visakhapatnam came dangerously close to devastation. Japanese aircraft launched two air raids on the city, with one bomb striking the ship Marine Maller. Luckily, it didn’t explode. The ship it was targeting carried 2,000 tons of explosives. A detonation would’ve set off a catastrophic chain reaction, potentially leveling the entire port city!

The unexploded 350 kg bomb, referred to as ‘UXDHE’, was recovered by missionaries from St Aloysius High School and later displayed at the Visakha Museum. The near-miss prompted a mass exodus the next day, with residents fleeing to Vizianagaram, fearful of another attack. To know more about the World War II air strikes in Visakhapatnam, read this article.

Note: This information comes from Vi(za)gnettes, a book by Kolluru Jagannadha Rao.

2. Once, You Could Walk Through the Sea to Dolphin’s Nose

Long before roads were carved around the hills, locals speak of a sandy path that once connected Dolphin’s Nose to the mainland. Villagers from Yarada would use this route to reach the city on foot. Over time, the ocean eroded the pathway, isolating Dolphin’s Nose from Vizag’s main coast. Today, the only way there is via an inland route, but imagine walking along the beach all the way to that iconic cliff!

3. Andhra University Wasn’t Born in Vizag

One of the most surprising facts is that Andhra University, one of the oldest and most prestigious institutions in Andhra Pradesh, didn’t originate in Visakhapatnam despite its strong association with the city. It was first established in Vijayawada (then Bezwada) to serve Telugu-speaking students. Under the vision of educationist Dr C R Reddy, the university later shifted to Visakhapatnam, where it blossomed into a hub for higher education and research.

4. India’s First Sepoy Rebellion May Have Started in Vizag

While 1857 is remembered as the year of India’s first war of independence, Vizag witnessed an armed revolt much earlier.

On October 13, 1780, Indian sepoys in Vizagapatam rose against British officers—killing several, including Lt. Crisps and Cadets Kingsford Venner and Robert Rutherford. Though the uprising was crushed and its leader Shaik Mohammed executed, it marked one of the earliest acts of defiance against colonial rule in the subcontinent.

5. Vizag’s First Five-Star Hotel Still Stands!

Long before five-star properties became the norm, Vizag got its first taste of luxury with Sun n Sea in 1968. Backed by the then District Collector Abid Hussain, the hotel sprawled across five acres and catered to elite guests with a global menu and plush ambience. It was the first five-star hotel in the city. Tariffs were a modest Rs. 50! Now rebranded as The Park, this beachfront hotel remains a beloved landmark.

6. Before ‘Maro Charitra’, There Was ‘Kulagothralu’

While Maro Charitra may be the film most closely tied to Vizag in pop culture memory, it wasn’t the first. That title goes to Kulagothralu, a 1962 romantic drama starring Akkineni Nageshwara Rao and a debuting Krishna Kumari. This movie showcased Vizag’s natural charm, from the waves at RK Beach to the mystique of Dolphin’s Nose. Their romance unfolded through train platforms, coconut groves, and lighthouse cliffs, giving audiences a first cinematic glimpse of the coastal town’s magic.

From dodging a WWII catastrophe to becoming a cradle of culture and education, Vizag has a past worth exploring. Do you have such surprising facts about Visakhapatnam to share? Comment below and let us know!

