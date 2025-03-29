On 28 March 2025, the Chidambaram Stadium witnessed a high-voltage clash as Royal Challengers Bengaluru broke their 17-year jinx at Chepauk, securing a 50-run victory over Chennai Super Kings. Check out the highlights of the CSK vs RCB match.

Toss and First Innings

CSK’s captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, won the toss and opted to bowl first, expecting dew to aid their chase. RCB’s openers capitalised on the powerplay, setting the foundation for a dominant total.

RCB’s Batting Brilliance

Phil Salt (32 off 16) set the tone, smashing three fours and two sixes before falling to Noor Ahmad.

Virat Kohli (31 off 30) played a slow innings, unlike the first match and helped the team keep the scoreboard ticking.

Devdutt Padikkal (27 off 14) counter-attacked with stylish strokeplay, hammering Jadeja for 14 runs in an over.

Rajat Patidar (51 off 32) led from the front, making full use of fielding lapses.

Tim David (22 off 8) finished with fireworks, taking Curran for 22 runs in the final over.

RCB ended at 196/7, a challenging target for CSK.

CSK’s Fielding Lapses

CSK was unusually sloppy in the field. Deepak Hooda’s misfields and dropped catches allowed RCB to post an even bigger total.

CSK’s Chase: Rachin Ravindra’s Lone Fight

CSK stumbled early and reduced to 30/3 in the powerplay. Rachin Ravindra (41 off 31) tried to anchor the innings but lacked support.

RCB’s Bowling Dominance

Josh Hazlewood (3/21) dismissed Gaikwad and Tripathi early.

Yash Dayal (2/18) removed Ravindra and Dube in a single over.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/20) was economical and kept the pressure on.

Dhoni’s Late Fireworks

MS Dhoni entertained the crowd with 30 off 16, smashing two sixes and a four, but CSK finished at 146/8, falling short by 50 runs.

RCB’s all-round dominance sealed a memorable win, proving their strength this season. These were the highlights of last night’s CSK vs RCB match. With the IPL heating up, expect more thrilling encounters ahead.

