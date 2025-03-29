Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has achieved a historic milestone, setting a new record for cargo handling within 361 days of the financial year 2024-25. By March 27, the port had processed 81.28 million metric tons of cargo, surpassing the previous record of 81.09 million metric tons handled over 366 days in 2023-24. This is the first time in its 91-years-history that such a feat has been achieved.

Port Chairman Dr M Angamuthu credited this achievement to the dedication of the port staff, the support of trade partners, and the implementation of advanced technological facilities. He extended his congratulations to employees, stakeholders, and business partners, emphasizing that Visakhapatnam Port is steadily advancing toward becoming one of the country’s leading maritime hubs. He highlighted that modernization, mechanization, and strategic operational improvements have significantly contributed to this success.

The record-breaking cargo movement further cements Visakhapatnam Port’s role in enhancing both domestic and international trade. With continued infrastructure development and efficient logistics, the port aims to strengthen its position as a key player in India’s maritime sector.

Adding to its recent milestones, the Visakhapatnam Port made another record on 23 March 2025, when MV Captain Leonidas, carrying 1,99,500 tonnes of bauxite, was berthed at VPA. This marked the largest-ever bauxite vessel handled in India, underscoring the port’s growing capacity for large-scale cargo operations.

