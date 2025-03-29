The localities of Muralinagar and Madhavadhara, located on nature’s lap yet seamlessly connected to the rest of the city, offer the best of both worlds. Whether you are a resident or just happen to be around, fret not, we got you covered with what’s what here incase you need some suggestions.

Trek:

Flanked with the rolling Eastern ghats on one side, Muralinagar and Madhavadhara are home to a historic trekking trail to Simhachalam. The route beginning at Madhavaswamy temple was once a prominent way to reach the hill-top temple until roads and alternative routes were laid. Today, this trail is frequented by fitness and trekking enthusiasts. The steep slope laid with steps is the perfect choice for amateur trekkers giving the right dose of adventure. It takes about 2-3hrs to finish the entire trek according to locals and is recommended for great city and nature views.

For more trekking trails: Unexplored trekking destinations near Visakhapatnam untouched by the urban population

Parks:

The twin localities are blessed with many parks spread across at walking distance. Each park offers a different ambience. Head over to Haritha Park located on the foothills of Eastern Ghats for a peaceful atmosphere or the Vysakhi Sports Park for some hustle and bustle. Walker’s Park located beside Vysakhi Park has an active senior community space and a library to drop by and read something.

Other notable parks are East Park with massive trees forming a green roof, Brindavan and Sridevi Parks with decent options for kid’s play and Sudarshan Park for a meditation session.

Shop and Play at Decathlon:

Your one stop store for anything sport related is Decathlon in Muralinagar. Whether to shop or check the latest products, Decathlon offers a customer-friendly experience for those visiting. Are you aware of the Net Ground available for a playing session? It is free but requires one to book a session on their app. Fits their tagline “Ready to play?”.

Food:

This list is long, here we go.

Breadway near Birla Junction is an artisinal bakery serving chemical free foods. Head over there for an impressive menu which includes sourdough bread, kombucha, pizzas amongst others.

For morning tiffins or evening snacks, Ram Sai Restaurant is a popular destination for residents here. Their dosas, noodles and tandoor items are much loved. Other options are Sarvani, Chandu Sweets and many local stalls.

Escape the rigours of daily life with freshly brewed coffee at Escape Room Cafe.

Need more suggestions? Here we go. Vijayawada Homefoods for delicious sweets, Varma Complex for lipsmacking samosas and Bismillah’s opposite Sarvani Sweets for a perfect plate of Chicken Pakodi.

Read: Breadway in Vizag Proves That It’s Time to Leave Chemical-Based Baking Behind

Well, these are our suggestions for now. Try what these places have in store. This might not be a comprehensive list and we promise to be back with more. So, stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.