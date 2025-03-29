Gujarat Titans (GT) will play against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on their home ground on 29th March at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for match number 9 of IPL 2025. Check out the pitch report and predicted playing 11 for the GT vs MI match of IPL 2025.

MI vs GT (Head to Head)

The GT vs MI clash promises excitement, with MI captain Hardik Pandya facing his former team, Gujarat Titans, which he led to the 2022 title. Both teams aim for their first win this season. GT and MI have faced off five times in the IPL, with Gujarat leading 3–2, highlighting their competitive edge.

Weather Report:

The good news for cricket fans is that the weather is expected to be sunny in Ahmedabad, with the peak temperature getting as high as 35 degrees Celsius and 8% humidity, according to AccuWeather.com.

Pitch Report:

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is going to be a flat pitch with good bounce which will be in favour of the batters, the previous fixture in the Stadium between GT and PBSK saw a high-scoring match of 450+ overall score and the pitch is expected to be the same for this match on Saturday as well.

Predicted Playing 11:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj.

Impact players: Ishant Sharma/Arshad Khan.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju.

Impact players: Raj Bawa/Vignesh Puthur.

Players to watch out for in the IPL 2025 GT vs MI match:

GT: Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj

MI: Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma

Win Prediction: GT- 45%, MI – 55%

