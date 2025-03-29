By this time tomorrow, you’ll be heading to the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium, all set for the electrifying Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match. Lunch will be out of the way, ensuring your mind stays focused on every thrilling six, nail-biting wicket, and deafening cheer.

But after four hours of adrenaline-pumping cricket—jumping, chanting, and waving at your favorite players—you’ll hear it: your stomach growling. Post-match hunger can hit hard, but luckily, you don’t have to head home on an empty stomach. The ACA VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam is surrounded by some great restaurants where you can refuel and relive the match’s best moments. Here are our top picks:

1. BOT 9 AI-Themed Restaurant

Want to keep the excitement alive even after the match? BOT 9 is the place to be! This train-themed restaurant delivers your food via mini toy trains running along tracks to your table, which is sure to entertain both kids and adults. The Marvel-themed decor adds to the fun.

The menu is extensive, offering everything from homely Jeera Rice and Curd Rice to a variety of rotis, tikkas, kebabs, curries, and biryanis. Their creative mocktails and milkshakes make for a perfect refresher. While the food reviews are mixed, the experience itself is worth checking out.

Location: PM Palem

2. SFC – Swagrama Food Court

SFC is a crowd favorite, known for its affordability, quality, and taste. This spot serves a mix of South Indian, Chinese, and Andhra delicacies. Their Ghee Pongal and Ghee Karam Dosa are must-tries for breakfast lovers. But if you’re in for dinner, their Andhra-style curries, biryanis, and Chinese starters won’t disappoint. The seating is expansive, so expect a lively and buzzing atmosphere.

Location: PM Palem

3. Celebrations Restaurant

If you’re looking for a proper dine-in experience, Celebrations Restaurant won’t disappoint. With a cozy yet elegant ambiance, this restaurant offers a wide range of flavorful dishes. Their Mutton Fry Biryani and Fish Biryani are fan favorites, while Kung Pao Chicken, Thai Po Chicken, and Dum Biryani match up to any star hotel in taste and quality. If you’re a vegetarian, don’t miss their crispy Baby Corn Manchuria, and if you’ve got a sweet tooth, it has to be Apricot Delight for dessert!

Location: PM Palem

4. Pizza Hut

Pizza and beer is a classic tradition when it comes to watching sports. Pizza Hut’s got the first part of that covered for sure. Conveniently located near the stadium, Pizza Hut serves up cheesy pizzas in both veg and non-veg options. Their Garlic Bread and Choco Lava Cake are also worth a bite. Whether you’re in the mood for a casual bite or a full meal, this is a solid choice.

Location: PM Palem Main Road

5. The Invitation 365

A popular multicuisine restaurant, The Invitation 365 is known for its biryani, tandoori dishes, and Indian-Chinese fusion. Their Garlic Naan paired with curries has received rave reviews. Whether you’re craving a hearty meal or a light snack, their chef-curated menu has something for everyone.

Location: Across Vizag Cricket Stadium

6. The Chai Grill

For those who just need a quick pick-me-up, The Chai Grill is a great stop for Maggi, sandwiches, rolls, coffee, and chai. It’s a cozy, hole-in-the-wall cafe perfect for a small snack before heading home.

Location: PM Palem Main Road

So, worry not about post-match hunger, and put all your energy into savouring every moment of the game. Its a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity after all. And afterwards, you can chill at these restaurants near ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, and go over every gripping moment of the DC vs SRH match in peace and awe.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.