No bread is made exactly the same everyday, but what does remain constant is the care, attention to detail, and the promise of safe ingredients put into them. This is one of the first things we learnt stepping into Breadway, the first artisanal, chemical-free bakery and cafe in Visakhapatnam.

With the wave of mindful eating sweeping up India, a safe space for baked goods in Vizag has been long overdue. Breadway is driving this change forward. Sharat, the self-taught baker and manager, tells us that the biggest difference is made by their choice to abstain from chemical agents.

“Additives, preservatives, emulsifiers, improvers – we avoid all of them in our breads and cakes,” he explains. “The reason behind this is that there have been legally accepted additives in food in the past that turned out to have long-term health impacts. Ten years later, when we grow wiser towards the additives in use today, the damage might well have been done. This motivates us to avoid chemical agents altogether.”

Clean Baking at Breadway

Instead of relying on chemicals, this bakery in Visakhapatnam assembles its everyday breads with just a few basic ingredients like flour, water, salt, and a lot of patience. In the case of enriched breads like doughnuts or cinnamon rolls, sugar, eggs, butter and fillings are added.

Cakes too, are free from artificial colours, readymade glazes, hydrogenated fats and a plethora of chemical additives like emulsifiers, preservatives, humectants etc. Fresh fruits and herbs are incorporated, and healthy alternatives like buttercream frosting replace whipped topping. Even the decorations are moulded with marzipan (derived from almonds) or white chocolate fondant (a mix of white chocolate and honey) instead of the sugar-heavy fondant typically seen on cakes.

Another aspect of Breadway’s work is prioritising quality over convenience. “Our breads are made fresh every day, and we only keep them on the shelves for ten hours,” Sharat shares. Without preservatives, the shelf life of these breads is naturally short. Likewise, cakes at Breadway are made from scratch on the day of delivery, unlike the industry standard where sponges are pre-made and only frosted just before they reach the customer.

“Customers today are used to getting cakes within a few hours, often for very low prices,” Sharat notes. “But they don’t question how a full cake is being prepared and delivered so quickly.”

This dedication to freshness extends to the savoury side of Breadway’s menu as well. Their sourdough crust pizzas, sandwiches and burgers are made with the same preservative-free bread, and the fillings and sauces are all prepared in-house. “We don’t use pre-made patties. Everything is made fresh here,” Sharat says proudly.

In keeping with their commitment to transparency, the bakery is kept clean and the kitchen is left open for customers to view.

What we also found interesting is how Breadway balances the homely charm of a traditional bakery with a professional approach to quality. Sharat and his nurturing team, which comprises mainly women, grow some of their ingredients, such as peppermint, basil, and chillies, in their own kitchen garden. Sometimes, these fresh herbs go into their sauces, fillings, and even cakes!

The Journey Behind Breadway, Visakhapatnam

Breadway’s story began with a simple birthday cake request. “It was my nephew’s birthday, and my sister asked the baker to make a cake without cream,” recalls Sharat. “He initially refused but eventually agreed, with the condition that he would still coat it with something. When I went to pick up the cake, I had the chance to look inside the baker’s kitchen, and that changed everything for me.”

Thereon, a personal decision to make cakes at home quickly grew into an intense study of baking. During the COVID-19 lockdown, Sharat and his family dove deeper into the biochemistry of food and the dangers of commercial baking additives.

Now, despite an educational background in Architecture and Urban planning, Sharat finds that his creativity and problem-solving skills translate well into baking. Today, his consciousness of food also has become a part of the ‘Breadway’ purpose, as the bakery continually strives to educate customers in Visakhapatnam about the importance of a balanced diet, while also spreading the message of peaceful indulgence.

What to Try at Breadway

Breadway’s menu is founded on natural ingredients, but it doesn’t shy away from bold flavours.

They also offer a selection of sandwiches, pizzas, burgers, beverages, cookies, cakes and other desserts. Among the highlights are their signature self-made Kombucha, Umami Pizza and Stacked Burger. Their unique cakes, like the Mint Cake, Pandan Cake and the Chocolate Indulgence Cake, made with cream cheese, offer a sophisticated alternative to overly sweet, artificially flavoured cakes.

For bread lovers, the bakery offers a variety of options: Sourdough and Bagels for those who prefer lean, chewy breads; Doughnuts and Cinnamon Rolls for those who like a sweeter touch. Their everyday breads include Sandwich, Multigrain, and Whole Wheat Bread, while their innovative Whey Breads and Vegetable Breads stand out for those with curious palates!

As Sharat explains, this chemical-free bakery is in Visakhapatnam today because it shares a common ethos with the city’s people—doing the right thing. And if you’re someone who values mindful, responsible eating, you’ll feel right at home at Breadway.

Breadway has two outlets in Visakhapatnam. One is at Murali Nagar, which is open from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm, and another is at Ram Nagar, open from 12:30 pm to 9:30 pm. For custom orders or additional information, feel free to reach them at 8074145140.

