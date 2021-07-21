#1 Tisona’s Cake House

One of the oldest and finest bakeries in Vizag, it is located near one of the busiest junctions – RTC Complex. Milk bread, and cream buns, have been one of their best sellers since many years. Though the bakery has been renovated and newer varieties have been introduced, many still visit the bakery just to buy milk bread.

Location: Dwaraka Nagar.

#2 SNM Bakery

This is a 1940s bakery in the city, popularly known as Sree Nalla Maaramma Bakery. It is known best for its home-made baked goodies such as cakes, biscuits, and cookies. Years ago, this was one of the finest bakeries, and still is a favourite for many patrons.

Location: Town Kotha Road, Kurupam Market.

#3 Sharda Bakery

In the 90s, this bakery was a favourite hangout spot for children. They have one of the finest whole wheat bread with no added sugar. Chicken hot dogs are also one of their best snacks.

Location: Opp VUDA Park, Beach Road.

#4 Manikanda Sweets and Bakery

Located at the heart of the city, this bakery has been the most favourite place for many college going students. Plum cakes and dil pasand at Manikanda Bakery, are one of the best in the city.

Location: RTC Complex Main Junction.

#5 Bangalore Iyengar

Having many outlets throughout the city, this Iyengar bakery has the best puffs, cookies and coconut buns. There are outlets in many areas in the city, which have been serving the best snacks for years. The bakery has its origin in Bangalore and has got one of the famous badam milk. Serving sweets since generations, they are famous for baking delicious buns, bread and biscuits.

Location: Seethampeta, MVP Colony, Sriharipuram.

#6 Aroma Bakery

Aroma Bakery is a small, yet famous, bakery in Poorna Market. They have some of the best puffs and birthday cakes. They have some of the most delicious cookies in different flavours, sweet buns and muffins. Being placed in one of the most popular markets of Vizag means that this bakery is crowded most of the time.

Location: Poorna market.

#7 FoodEx

This old time bakery is still one of the all time favourites for many Vizagites. One of the oldest bakeries in Vizag, it is located in Siripuram and has been renovated. They have the best pastries, veg manchurian, croissants and puffs.

Location: Siripuram Junction.

#8 Sona Bakery

They have one of the tastiest coconut breads. This bakery setup in 1981 has been a favourite one for the locals of Gnanapuram. Over the years, the bakery has modified the menu, introducing pastries, cheesecakes, chocolate mousse, puddings on demand by the locals.

Location: Gnanapuram.