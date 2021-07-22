Police forces and the banned Communist Party of India (Maoists) skirmished near Pebbampalli in Ammavaridarakonda panchayat in Visakhapatnam Agency on Wednesday. Reportedly, no casualties or injuries have taken place so far.

Following credible information about a Maoist squad under the Pedabayalu area committee, security forces were deployed. The skirmish began in the Pebbampalli forest area at around 10 am where the Maoists were found. The firing continued for about 30 minutes before the Maoists fled the area.

Recently, a senior leader in the Maoists, along with another Maoist, surrendered to the police in the Visakhapatnam Agency area. This leader was identified as a rank of Divisional Committee Member (DCM) Chikkudu Chinna Rao alias Kundram Sudhir of Pedabayalu Mandal in the Visakhapatnam District. He is said to be the Commander of the Pedabayalu-Korukonda Area Committee, which is considered to be an important committee for the Maoists at the Andhra Pradesh – Odisha Border. Sudhir reportedly left the party along with party cadre Mahita a week ago.

On the Maoist leader’s surrender, Aruna, Secretary of Maoist East Division, released a press note. She stated that DCM cadre Sudhir had been trying to deceive the party for the past few months. She also announced that he had been expelled from the party and asked the people not to support him. Aruna warned that people will not spare him for his cunningness and cheating the party. She also added that Sudhir had gone overground along with another woman Maoist, who had already left the party before him.

Currently, Pedabayalu Area Committee is the only active Maoist committee operating in the Visakhapatnam District. With Sudhir’s surrender, the banned outfit has almost lost the tribal leadership in both rank and file.