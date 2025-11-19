Maredumilli encounter: Seven Naxalites killed in firefight

Close on the heels of an encounter at Maredumilli in the ASR district on 18 November in which six Maoists were killed, another exchange of fire took place on 19 November in the same area, and seven Naxalites were killed in it.

According to reports, the deceased Maoists, who included three women, were identified as Jogarao, Sita, Suresh, Ganesh, Vasu, Anitha and Shammi. All seven reportedly belong to Chhattisgarh. The bodies were shifted to the Rampachodavaram area hospital.

While confirming the encounter, Mahesh Chandra Laddha, Intelligence ADGP, exhorted the remaining Maoists to surrender.

Talking to the media in Vijayawada, Laddha said over 50 Naxalites were arrested in NTR, Eluru, Krishna, Kakinada and Konaseema districts, and explosives and weapons were seized from them.

Some Maoists fled the area after the Maredumilli encounter, and combing continues to trace them, said the police official.

