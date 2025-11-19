Balakrishna releases Akhanda 2 song amid fans in Vizag

With the Balakrishna-starrer Akhanda doing well at the box office, expectations are high on its sequel, Akhanda 2, which is set to hit screens on 5 December.

As the release date fast approaches, the movie team has stepped up the promotion drive. As a part of it, the film crew, including Balakrishna, was in Visakhapatnam on 18 November for the release of a song at Jagadamba theatre.

Releasing the song ‘Jajikaya…jajikaya..’ amid thunderous applause of the fans, Balakrishna, fondly called by his fans as Balayya, said: “The first song, released in Mumbai, has been well received, and this is the second one. It’s not an item number. It is well connected to the story, and Samyukta (heroine) performed well in it.”

Sharing his experiences in Vizag, the hero said many of his films were partly shot in the city. “I know every street in Visakhapatnam. A sequence of his hit movie Legend was shot at RK beach.”

About Akhanda, the actor said: “When filmmakers were dragging their feet to release their movies in the wake of Covid, we dared to go ahead and release Akhanda.” Its success made other producers to follow the suit, he said.

Boyapati Srinu, director of the film, said: “We have a special connection with Visakhapatnam. We came to the function after taking the blessings of Lord Narasimha Swamy at Simhachalam.

