Eye screening camp by Pfizer and Sankar Foundation helps 500

Pfizer, a leading multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, in collaboration with Sankar Foundation, conducted a free eye screening camp on 18 November at Parawada under their CSR initiative.

The camp was formally inaugurated by B. Muralidhar Sarma, Head of Pfizer’s unit in the district, in the presence of senior officials from Pfizer.

Speaking on the occasion, Muralidhar Sarma expressed his delight at partnering with Sankar Foundation, commending its commitment to delivering quality eye care services. He emphasised Pfizer’s intention to continue this association in the future to benefit more patients.

The eye camp witnessed a good response from the nearby villages, and over 500 patients were screened, and 350 spectacles and medicines were distributed. About 40 patients were identified for surgeries at Sankar Foundation’s main hospital in Naiduthota, according to a press release by K Bangar Raju, DGM (PR).

Doctors from Sankar Foundation — Dr. Srilakshmi, Dr. Apoorva, and Dr. Pavan — conducted screening. The camp was supported by a dedicated team of Sankar Foundation employees and paramedical staff, led by N. Appala Raju, senior manager (outreach).

