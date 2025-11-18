Six Maoists, including the outfit’s top leader, Hidma, and his wife, were killed in an exchange of fire in the Maredumalli forest area of the ASR district on 18 November between 6 and 7 a.m.

Following information about the movement of Naxalites on the borders of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha, the police forces launched a combing operation in the areas.

Hidma was born in Purvata village of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh. He became a key member of the Bastar and Dantewada forces. He worked as the president of the Maoist Central Committee and rose to a key member of the force in the Bastar region. He had also led the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army.

Hidma was an experienced strategist of guerrilla attacks and a member of the Dandakaranya Special Zone. He was the mastermind behind key Maoist attacks that took place a decade ago. He had reportedly led more than 30 major attacks in Dantewada and Sukma areas. Several States announced a reward of up to Rs. 6 crore on Hidma.

The combing operation still continues.

