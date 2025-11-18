Job Mela Vizag on 21 November at Kancharapalem Centre

Job mela will be held at the National Career Service Centre at Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam on 21 November.

According to a press note issued by the sub-regional employment officer of the centre, N. Shyam Sundar, Sriram Life Insurance and Sriram Manpower Management Services will conduct interviews to select candidates for different vacant posts numbering over 200 in their organisations.

Candidates in the age group of 18-35 years with a qualification of SSC, Intermediate, ITI, diploma and degree are eligible to appear for the interviews.

Salary ranges from Rs. 1.8 lakh to Rs. 2.4 lakh per annum.

Interested candidates should reach the centre by 10 a.m. with their original certificates.

