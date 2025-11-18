Rajinikanth and Balakrishna to Be Honoured at IFFI 2025

Actors Rajinikanth and Nandamuri Balakrishna, who completed 50 years of journey in the glamorous world, will be felicitated at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to be held in Goa from 20 to 28 November.

According to Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan, who has made the announcement, the honour will be conferred on the two heros for their contribution to the Indian cinema.

Known for his stylish mannerisms, Rajinikanth has so far acted in 170 films in several languages. One of the most popular actors of the Indian cinema, the Tamil hero, endeared himself to the masses with his inimitable style of acting.

Winner of a number of awards, including the prestigious Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and Dadasaheb Phalke, the ‘superstar’ of the south cinema made his debut in 1975 and has been ruling the roost since then.

Glorious journey of Balayya

With several blockbusters in his kitty like Samarasimha Reddy, Narasimha Naidu and Akhanda, Nandamuri Balakrishna, the son of legendary actor and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao has made a mark in the Telugu cinema.

Entered the tollywood as a child artist in 1974, the actor has done different roles, winning several awards.

Honoured with Padma Bhushan recently, Balakrishna was the first Indian to enter the World Book of Records for completing 50 years in the film world.

Continuing as an actor, he entered politics and is representing the Hindupur Assembly constituency. He is also the chairman of Basavatharakam Cancer Hospital.

The IFFI honour will be another feather in their cap.

