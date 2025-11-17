Unity March Gajuwaka Promotes Patriotism Among Youth

Telugu Desam Party State president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao has called for the promotion of patriotism among the youth.

Speaking after flagging off the Unity March in Gajuwaka on 17 November in connection with the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Srinivasa Rao said that events of this kind would help promote patriotism and civic responsibility among the youth.

He called upon students and youth to register their names on the My Bharat portal. He said that the march was aimed at instilling the concepts of unity and patriotism among the youth. The youth should emulate the ideals of ‘Ek Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat’. He expressed the hope that the rally would further increase mutual understanding and trust among citizens. ‘Nation-building is not just the work of governments; it requires the participation of every Indian. This march seeks that participation,’ said Srinivasa Rao.

Earlier, tributes were paid to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Students were administered the Unity Pledge.

The march was held under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Nehru Yuva Kendra.

Also read: Kailasagiri to have an ‘iconic’ attraction

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.