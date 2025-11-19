iBomma Kingpin Arrested: Vizag Web Designer Caught in Hyderabad

Immadi Ravi, 39, was arrested in Hyderabad on 15 November, 2025 as the alleged mastermind of the iBomma piracy network Hyderabad Police have described this platform as a major threat to the film industry’s financial stability and users’ digital safety.

Through 65 mirror sites, 17 domains, and two Gmail accounts under ER Infotech, iBomma distributed pirated high-definition movies using Cloudflare. This led to major losses for theatres and OTT platforms. 95% of the piracy websites, including iBomma, rely on Cloudflare’s services as it shields them from getting taken down.A major example is Nani’s latest movie, HIT 3, being released on iBomma just hours before its theatrical release. The police have seized 21,000 pirated movies on the website; all of them being high definition.

The website, which has garnered over 5 million users by now, exposed its audience to high risks of exploitation, as Ravi had collaborated with betting and gaming websites. Due to the huge traffic the website was getting, a big chunk of viewers would often get sent to the betting and gaming sites on the pretext of promotional offers, bonuses, and other misleading ads.

Ravi is a website designer and developer who had an inter-caste marriage in 2016. His wife and in-laws would constantly disparage and insult him for his meager earnings. This drove him to do something that would help him earn heavily in a short span of time.

Ravi earned around 20 crores from iBomma and later separated from his wife and went on to get the citizenship of St.Kitts & Nevis; a Caribbean country. He bought flats and plots and maintained a bank balance of Rs 3.5 crore, which the police have now frozen. The police received a tip-off from his estranged wife about his arrival in Hyderabad, to settle property matters and finalise divorce proceedings, and nabbed him the moment he landed.

