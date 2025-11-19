Cloudflare Outage Causes Global Internet Disruption

A Cloudflare bug led to a global internet outage, disrupting websites and online services. Platforms such as X, Spotify, and ChatGPT experienced widespread issues. The company said that its server was “experiencing issues”.

Cloudflare is a $70 billion American company that provides internet services, domain names, cybersecurity, and wide area network services, among many others. It boasts about running 20% of the internet, along with 35% of the Fortune 500. They say that their server was “experiencing issues”, but ensure that bots do not gain access to websites.

Internet users kept seeing errors and were unable to use services from specific apps and websites. Although Cloudflare said that they were recovering, they also expressed doubts, stating that users still might see “higher than normal errors”.

​​The company issued a post on X saying “Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which impacts multiple customers: Widespread 500 errors, Cloudflare Dashboard and API also failing”.

​“Work is already underway to make sure it does not happen again, but I know it caused real pain today. The trust our customers place in us is what we value the most, and we are going to do what it takes to earn that back,” another post said.

​Services around various airports, offices, and other workplaces had to come to an abrupt halt due to an internet outage and the sudden loss of accessibility to websites. While the company assured that things have gotten back to normal, users have still reported glitches in various apps.

