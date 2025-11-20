Organ Donation of Brain-Dead Vizag Man Saves Five Lives

Donation of organs of a brain-dead man in Visakhapatnam has given a new lease of life to five persons.

According to reports, B. Ramesh (51) of Yendada in Visakhapatnam suffered severe injuries when he accidentally fell off a building on 10 November. After treatment in some hospitals, he was admitted to Medicover Hospital in the city where a team of doctors tried in vain to save him. He was declared brain-dead.

Ramesh, an auto driver, is survived by wife and two children.

The medical team at the hospital educated the family members of Ramesh about organ donation for which they agreed.

When it was informed to Jeevan Daan State coordinator and VIMS Director K. Rambabu, he made arrangements for the further procedure.

The liver, kidneys and cornea were received from the brain-dead Ramesh. The organs were allotted to various according to the seniority list.

