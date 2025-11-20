DNB Accreditation Elevates Sankar Foundation’s Academic Profile

Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital and Institute has achieved academic excellence by securing accreditation from the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), recognised by the Government of India. This accreditation is valid for five years, from December 2025 to December 2030, and marks a significant step forward in the institution’s academic journey.

Sankar Foundation has held DNB accreditation since 2011, with renewals granted every five years, according to a press release by K Bangar Raju, Dy General Manager (PR & Liaison).

The accreditation enables admissions into six Diplomate of National Board (DNB) seats in ophthalmology every year at Sankar Foundation.

DNB qualifications are equivalent to an MS degree, offering postgraduate medical aspirants a nationally recognised pathway to specialisation.

Only a select few hospitals in Andhra Pradesh hold this distinction, placing Sankar Foundation among the region’s leading centres for advanced medical education.

Candidates who qualify in NEET PG can now pursue DNB ophthalmology at Sankar Foundation, strengthening the pipeline of highly skilled eye specialists for the state and beyond.

K. Krishna Kumar, Managing Trustee, K Radhakrishnan, GM (Administration and Operations), and P. Krishna Prasad, Professor of Medical Education, extended heartfelt congratulations to the doctors and faculty for this remarkable achievement.

With a visionary force in eye care, Sankar Foundation continues to set benchmarks in both service and education. Its team of over 50 ophthalmologists across all subspecialties ensures that students admitted into the DNB programme will gain exposure to comprehensive training, cutting-edge practices, and mentorship from some of the finest minds in the field.

This recognition not only reinforces Sankar Foundation’s commitment to academic excellence but also strengthens its role in shaping the future of ophthalmology in India.

