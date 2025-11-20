Light Dark
    Team Yo! VizagVisakhapatnamNews/City UpdatesJust now

    Vending Zones to Be Set Up Across Vizag in PPP Mode

    The GVMC has decided to set up over 20 vending zones in the city in the PPP mode, according to Commissioner Ketan Garg. The Commissioner, who has inspected some of the sites where the vending zones will come up, said the proposed zones will be provided with all facilities.

    The GVMC, as a part of its ‘Operation Lungs’ drive, has removed several roadside shops, drawing criticism from street vendors.

    Sankar eye hospital gets NBEMS accreditation

    This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

