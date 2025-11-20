Vending Zones to Be Set Up Across Vizag in PPP Mode

The GVMC has decided to set up over 20 vending zones in the city in the PPP mode, according to Commissioner Ketan Garg. The Commissioner, who has inspected some of the sites where the vending zones will come up, said the proposed zones will be provided with all facilities.

The GVMC, as a part of its ‘Operation Lungs’ drive, has removed several roadside shops, drawing criticism from street vendors.

