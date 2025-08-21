The organisers of the Ganesh festivities in Andhra Pradesh, including Visakhapatnam, can now get permission online for setting up pandals. A website, ganeshutsav.net, has been launched by the AP police to facilitate single-window online clearance for Ganesh Utsav pandals in the State.

In a press note released in Amaravati, Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta has asked the utsav organisers to register their details online to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Making it clear that it is mandatory for the organisers to get the NOC to put up a pandal in public places, the DGP has said the certificate with a QR code will be issued once an application is submitted.

After submission of the application online, the police personnel will visit the location. If all norms are complied with, NOC will be issued free of cost.

According to the DGP, the system has been introduced to ensure transparency in the entire process.

The organisers of the Ganesh pandals in Visakhapatnam have been advised to make use of the portal. If pandals are set up without an NOC, the organisers will be fined.

