The weekend is almost here, so it is time to get familiar with the new OTT releases this week. There are many intriguing titles this week, such as the digital premieres of Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning and Elio, a new season of the anti-hero web series Pacemaker, and the sci-fi drama web series Invasion returns for a third season. Here are the top new OTT releases of the week featuring new web series, movies, and K-dramas!

1. Hostage

The British Prime Minister’s husband is held hostage by a group of terrorists along with a few others. With the terrorists demanding that the Prime Minister should resign or be the reason of her husband’s demise, she needs to think fast and form unlikely alliances to resist from the dangerous forces.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: August 21st

2. Thalaivan Thalaivii

The bond of two headstrong lovers whose bond is tested through their family’s continuous interference, their different attitudes, and misunderstandings.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: August 22nd

3. Maareesan

A sly thief attempts to lure an old man with Alzhemier’s into accompanying him on a trip as a cover to steal money. As the journey unravels, the mystery of who the amnesiac is becomes the center of this movie.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: August 22nd

4. Aamar Boss

A 70 year-old Subhra insists on accompanying her son, Animesh, on his job as the owner of a publishing house. The office, where the tension was sharp enough to cut dissolves into something softer. This heartwarming story of intergenerational care should be on your watchlist!

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Streaming from: August 22nd

5. Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

A talented chef from the 21st century travels back in time only to land in the Joseon era under a tyrant king. While her multilayered foods intrigue the king, the chef needs to play the games of the court to survive.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: August 23rd

6. Twelve

After closing the gates of Hell and trapping an evil force, O-Gwi, 12 guardian angels arrive on Earth to protect humanity. When O-Gwi begins to fight for his sealed powers, the 12 guardian angels need to reunite to defeat him once more.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: August 23rd

With this list of the top new OTT releases this week, you can choose from movies, web series, and K-dramas to add to your watchlist. So, what are you waiting for? Start streaming these entertaining flicks now!

