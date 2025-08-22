Investigation of an accident case, registered by the Kancharapalem police in Visakhapatnam, has unearthed a ganja racket and led to the arrest of four persons, in the latest Vizag news.

An 18-month-old boy died when he fell from her mother’s arms and was run over by a car at Kancharapalem in the city on 12 August.

The traffic police, who seized the car, were shocked when they found ganja in the vehicle. When they alerted the law and order police, the latter arrested the car driver, Arjunan Gemini of Tamil Nadu and stepped up the probe.

With the driver spilling the beans, the police formed two teams to trace the main accused in the ganja smuggling.

The teams have nabbed three persons in connection with the ganja racket and smuggling, said Kancharapalem CI Ravikumar on 21 August, in Vizag.

While two of them — P. Vijayvardan Raju of Ongole and Sheikh Mohammad Jakir of Bapatla — were taken into custody in Guntur, Akshaya Gouthami of Guntur was arrested in Vijayawada.

Earlier this month, the Visakhapatnam police have destroyed illegal ganja plantations.

