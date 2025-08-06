The Visakhapatnam range police have destroyed over 8,600 acres of ganja which has been growing in the surrounding area for three years. To utilize the space in a progressive way, the police have arranged for 4.68 million saplings and seedlings of 22 variety of plant species to be grown on 10,803 acres instead of ganja. These include 4,496 quintals of rajma seeds which were distributed to 35,618 farmers as an alternative and profitable crop.

With the intervention of the Visakhapatnam police, this act of destroying ganja has prevented 10,256 farmers from falling into the clutches of illegal activities in over 20 mandals in the Alluri Seetha Rama Raju district.

Anti-ganja operations:

Drone surveillance has been taken up since June 12th, 2024, which has yielded significant progress in anti-ganja operations. These operations have completed 204.45 flight hours and has observed over 112 remote villages.

On the other hand, 52 notable criminal offenders are targeted under the Prevention Detention Act. To identify the individuals supplying the transport for the ganja, 11 specialised canine units have been employed.

A group of 36 specialized teams have conducted raids at an all-India level across several states like Odisha, Rajasthan, Mumbai, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. These teams have arrested over 450 people.

For the victims of ganja abuse, the police have organised over 2,590 drug abuse awareness camps in 1,034 educational institutions. Several rehabilitation centers are set up in areas like Srikakulam, Paleru, Anakapalli, and Vizianagaram. 17,287 brochures and 134 drop boxes for anonymous ganja reporting have been set by the police.

According to sources, DIG Gopinath Jetti stated that a three-fold strategy is being implemented, targeting technology, legal measures, and community involvement to prevent the cultivation, transportation, and consumption of ganja. He also specified that a committee dealing with the disposal of illegal drugs has seized ganja and hashish oil across districts like Anakapalli, Srikakulam, Manyam, and Vizianagaram since January to March 2025. The farmers there were supplied with 18 different species of seedlings such as orange, avocado, coconut, tamarind, coffee, sapota, and silver oak, as alternatives.

